Irish singers Jazzy and CMAT nominated for their first BRIT Awards

Irish singers Jazzy and CMAT have been nominated for their first BRIT Awards.

Jazzy, whose real name is Yasmine Byrne, is nominated in the International Song of the Year category for her hit song Giving Me.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, she wrote: “It’s hard to believe I’m writing this ..😭🥹 Giving Me has been nominated for International Song of the Year at the @brits!”

“Can’t explain how I’m feeling right now 😭 from reaching number one on the Irish charts to hitting 100 million streams worldwide and witnessing the incredible love and support from all of yous makes me so proud 🥹,” she continued.

“Couldn’t have done it without my brothers who gave me a platform and put me on the map @belters_only we goin the brits !!!🇮🇪💚💚💚.”

The Dublin native first came to attention in 2020 as a member of the band Powerful Creative Minds, and the following year featured as lead vocals on Belters Only’s hit track Make Me Feel Good.

The Irish-Jamaican singer made history last May when her single Giving Me hit No.1 in the Irish charts, making her the first female artist to claim the position in 14 years – which also made her the first Irish woman to reach No.1 on Spotify since its inception in 2012.

Jazzy has had a lot to celebrate over the past few weeks, as she also announced her engagement to her longterm boyfriend Ross Mooney in December.

Posting photos of the moment Ross proposed at Nara Park in Japan, she wrote: “Been in a little bubble the last few days.. 18/12/23 I said yes to my best friend ♥️.”

“The most amazing, charming, kind hearted person, the one who showed me real love I always have and will count my blessings everyday & i can’t wait to spend forever with you ♥️,” she added.

Alongside Jazzy, Irish artist CMAT is nominated for International Artist of the Year at the 2024 BRITs.

She’s going up against, Asake, Burna Boy, Caroline Polachek, Kylie Minogue, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, and Taylor Swift

The 27-year-old, whose real name is Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, released her debut album If My Wife New I’d Be Dead in 2022, and her star has continued to rise since then.

She won huge praise after performing at Glastonbury last year, and released her sophomore album Crazymad, For Me in October.