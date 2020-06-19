Irish singer RuthAnne admits she’s ‘so proud’ after organising Irish Women in Harmony cover

A host of Irish female artists have teamed up to sing a cover of The Cranberries’ hit song Dreams, in a bid to raise money for victims of domestic violence.

The cover, which features the voices of Imelda May, Una Healy, Lyra and Erica Cody, was released last night to help raise money for Safe Ireland.

Irish singer-songwriter Ruth Anne Cunningham helped organise the stunning cover, and shared the video on her Instagram feed.

She wrote: “Check out the beautiful Video for ‘Dreams’ @irishwomeninharmony The song is out EVERYWHERE NOW so watch and share and stream across your favourite platforms to help us raise much needed funds for @safeireland #womensupportingwomen.”

RuthAnne continued: “Special thanks to @documentfilms for editing the video so beautifully and to all the artists and musicians and behind the scenes teams involved in putting this together!”

“I am so proud to have produced it and we would love your support. Txt SAFE to 50300 to donate 4euro or go to www.safeireland.ie to donate what you can.”

Safe Ireland is the leading national organisation responding to domestic violence in Ireland.

Explaining how she organised the star-studded cover in a previous post, RuthAnne said: “About a month ago I starting dm-ing Irish female artists & wanted to get a group of us together to do something special, remotely but together in spirit and before I knew it we had 32 Irish female artists & 7 Irish female musicians covering an iconic Irish song by legends @thecranberries #dreams and I produced it.”

“We felt it was time to raise our voices together in unity as the women in music from Ireland and come together to support the domestic abuse victims & survivors.”

“During lockdown home has been our safe place but for so many home is a hostile, dangerous and violent environment with domestic abuse rates raising 25% since lockdown and we have to help.”

