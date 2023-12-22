Irish singer Jazzy announces her engagement

Irish artist Jazzy has announced her engagement to her longterm boyfriend Ross Mooney.

The singer and DJ, whose real name is Yasmine Byrne, shared the heartwarming news on Instagram.

Posting photos of the moment Ross proposed at Nara Park in Japan, she wrote: “Been in a little bubble the last few days.. 18/12/23 💫 I said yes to my best friend 🫶🏽♥️.”

“The most amazing, charming, kind hearted person, the one who showed me real love I always have and will count my blessings everyday & i can’t wait to spend forever with you ✨🙏♥️,” she added.

The Dublin native first came to attention in 2020 as a member of the band Powerful Creative Minds, and the following year featured as lead vocals on Belters Only’s hit track Make Me Feel Good.

The Irish-Jamaican singer made history in May when her single Giving Me hit No.1 in the Irish charts, making her the first female artist to claim the position in 14 years – which also made her the first Irish woman to reach No.1 on Spotify since its inception in 2012.

Jazzy released her latest single Feel It earlier this year.