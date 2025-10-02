Irish singer CMAT ‘devastated’ as she’s forced to postpone sold-out tour

Irish singer CMAT has been forced to postponed her sold-out tour of the UK.

The Dunboyne native was scheduled to perform in London, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle and Glasgow in October, but can no longer perform due to a dental issue.

In a statement on Instagram, she wrote: “I am devastated to say that due to an infected wisdom tooth, I need to reschedule all of my upcoming dates of the October UK tour.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cmat (@cmatbaby)

“I woke up today with a throbbing pain in my jaw and booked an emergency visit with my dentist,” she explained.

“He has booked me in for surgery to remove both lower wisdom teeth next week and given me antibiotics to help with the infection. I am told the recovery period for my surgery is two weeks to allow me to heal, with a following short period to allow me get back to full health.

“We are working to reschedule dates and will provide information on this as soon as possible,” CMAT continued.

“Your ticket will be valid for the rescheduled dates – if you’re not able to make the new date please contact your point of purchase for a refund.”

“I realise that this will cause difficulties for so many of you who may have made plans to travel to these dates, and for this I can only say i am so so sorry. If there was anything i could do i would do it, but i currently can’t even open my mouth wide enough to laugh let alone sing.

“I also can’t even chew any food for the foreseeable so if anybody can send ice cream and or soup recommendations they would be hugely appreciated !!!” she wrote.

“I am in so much pain right now that i can barely think straight enough to type. all i can do is lie in bed watching The Osbournes and dream about making it up to you all in the very near future. I love to sing so much.”

“rip my back two wisdom teeth you would have loved brixton academy,” she added. “Lots and lots of love, ciara (cmat).”

The 29-year-old, whose real name is Ciara Mary‑Alice Thompson, released her critically acclaimed third album, Euro‑Country, over the summer.

It debuted at number one in the Irish album charts, and also landed at number two in the UK.