Irish shoppers scramble to book a Penneys appointment after online portal opens

Irish shoppers scrambled to book a Penneys appointment this morning, after the retailer opened their booking system at 10am.

Penneys will offer shopping by appointment as a temporary measure in all of its Irish stores next week, before they fully reopen stores on May 17.

Customers can book an appointment through an online portal here, but as of 11am this morning, people are facing wait times of over an hour in the virtual queue.

Waiting in a virtual que for over an hour to get into penneys for a few socks what is this world we live in — kinga (@_kingaroo) May 7, 2021

Feel like Im in the queue for Ticketmaster #Penneys pic.twitter.com/NrcGaCgqDl — Sionainn 🌸 (@Sionaainn) May 7, 2021

Anyone else going backwards in the queue? Was at 34mins now 50mins 😭😭 #Penneys — Melanie Dunne (@xXxmelzersxXx) May 7, 2021

Oh I have nothing but time Penneys… nothing but time… pic.twitter.com/YjQPK7X6Ps — Dearbhla Duff (@DearbhlaDuff) May 7, 2021

Since when did Penneys become Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/9IfiUiwpS1 — ⓘⓜⓜⓘ (@suskween) May 7, 2021

With limited numbers allowed in store, appointments are expected to book out quickly.

If you’re one of the lucky ones to get an appointment, you can look forward to shopping Penneys’ brand new Spring/Summer collections across fashion, accessories, home and beauty.

Penneys will have extended opening hours across every store initially to help reduce queues, spread demand and give customers more time to shop safely.

Times will vary by store so customers should check their local opening hours here.

Penneys CEO, Paul Marchant, said: “We are thrilled to welcome everyone back to Penneys; we’ve really missed our customers and fantastic retail teams, so it feels great to finally reopen our doors.”

“We can promise it will have been worth the wait; with our fresh new season fashion collections alongside our great value, everyday must-haves and all at Penneys’ famous amazing prices, there really is something for everyone waiting in-store.”

“Safety remains at the front of our minds. We have extended opening hours across all our stores to help meet demand safely but we’re also asking our customers to keep up the support and spirit they showed last year, particularly if queuing outside or in-store.”

Ahead of Penneys reopening, we’ve put together a sneak peek of what shoppers can expect in stores nationwide…

Check it out right HERE.

