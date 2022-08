Irish rugby star Tadhg Beirne married his Harriet Fuller over the weekend.

The couple, who got engaged in December 2020, tied the knot in Kilkea Castle in Co. Kildare.

The newly weds took to their Instagram Stories to share stunning snaps from their special day.

Harriet also shared a photo of her and Tadhg’s wedding rings, and wrote: “Mr & Mrs Beirne 🤍“

Tadhg and Harriet started dating back in 2018.

The Munster rugby player proposed at the lavish Adare Manor Hotel at the end of 2020.