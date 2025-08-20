Ad
Irish rugby star Tadhg Beirne and influencer wife Harriet share baby news

Harriet Beirne and Tadhg Beirne | INSTAGRAM
Irish rugby star Tadhg Beirne and his influencer wife Harriet have announced they are expecting a baby.

The Munster rugby player and his glamorous wife tied the knot at Kilkea Castle in 2022, and are now beginning a new chapter together.

Harriet shared the happy announcement on Instagram, writing, “Good things come to those who wait, happy 3rd wedding anniversary.”

 

She also gave a first glimpse of her baby bump, glowing in sweet photos where she posed with her hand on her stomach.

In the images, both Harriet and Tadhg beam with joy, with Harriet wearing a chic white satin trousers-and-top set.

She has not revealed when the baby is due, or whether they know the sex.

Friends and fans quickly sent their congratulations to the happy couple.

Tadhg Beirne and Harriet Beirne | INSTAGRAM

Peter O’Mahony’s wife Jessica said she was “so happy” for the couple.

Meanwhile, Anna Kirwan commented, “Aw, huge congrats guys, such happy news! You are glowing, Harriet!”

Influencer Niamh O’Sullivan also wrote, “Gorgeous gorgeous gorgeous news! You are absolutely glowing 🥰🩷🩵.”

Harriet Beirne and Tadhg Beirne | INSTAGRAM

The baby announcement comes shortly after the Lions tour to Australia, during which Harriet travelled to support Tadhg.

While there, the couple enjoyed family time with Tadhg’s loved ones, including his three sisters.

