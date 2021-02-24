The couple announced they were expecting back in September

Irish rugby star Peter O’Mahony welcomes third child with wife Jessica

Peter O’Mahony and his wife Jessica have announced the birth of their third child.

Their baby boy, named Ralph Ruben O’Mahony, was born on February 23, weighing 8lbs 8oz.

Jessica announced the exciting news via Instagram this afternoon.

Sharing multiple photos from the hospital, she wrote: “Our 3rd little dreamboat arrived yesterday 23.2.21. Ralph Ruben O’Mahony 💙 8lbs 8oz.”

“Thrilled & so are his brother & sister 😍,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica O’Mahony 🇮🇪/🇧🇪 (@jeskaomahony)

Peter and Jessica are already parents to a daughter named Indie, and son named Theo.

The news comes after the happy couple tied the knot last July in their back garden – amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica O’Mahony 🇮🇪/🇧🇪 (@jeskaomahony)