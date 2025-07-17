Irish rugby star Jordon Conroy announces retirement

Irish rugby star Jordon Conroy has announced his retirement after ten years playing for the rugby 7s team, while thanking his friends, family, and teammates, but also himself “for believing in me for braving the toughest storm.”

The former Dancing With The Stars contestant took to Instagram to share that he didn’t think it would be “this difficult” making the announcement.

Sharing an array of photos from his sports career, Jordan said it’s now time to “say goodbye” to something that’s been such a crucial part of his life.

He wrote: “Trying to put everything into words is quite impossible or not shedding a tear while writing this.”

“First of all I’d like to thank my teammates..my friends..my brothers..who I’ve known from the beginning of when I started this, to those who I met along the way. Thank you for allowing me to share this journey with you, the good times and the bad times.”

“We were more than just a team, we were a bunch of lads who believed in each other when others laughed at us. To you I give thanks and I am honoured to have shared this journey with you.”

“To the special people who I’ve met around the world who stuck with me since the very beginning and saw something in me […] It makes me sad that I might not meet some of you ever again, but that’s okay because we can cherish the memories we had.”

“Finally to myself for believing in me for braving the toughest storms that this sport has thrown at me but also taught me so many things. I wouldn’t be the Jordan I am today if it wasn’t for this sport.”

He concluded: “I now officially announce my retirement from professional Rugby 7s it’s been on heck of a ride folks.”

Friends and fellow athletes wasted no time in taking to the comments section of the post, with Greg O’Shea writing, “What a journey brother. From living together in a tiny hotel room to watching you become one of the best players in the world, and an Olympics or two along the way. We’re the lucky ones who got the opportunities and made the memories.”

The official Rugby Players Ireland Instagram account penned: “Be very proud, Jordan 💚.”

Aaron Grandidier Nkanang wrote, “Congrats bro, hell of a journey. The game will miss the celes.”

Perry Baker added: “Try celebration and series won’t be the same with ya. All the best with the next journey champ.”