Irish rugby star Jordan Conroy reveals why he’s been BANNED from dating apps

Irish rugby star Jordan Conroy has revealed why he’s been BANNED from dating apps.

The 28-year-old, who appeared on Dancing with the Stars earlier this year, has been kicked off both Tinder and Hinge.

The Offaly native told RSVP Live: “I am very single.”

“I was just too tired to be out in the dating scene after three months of dancing,” he admitted. “You’re constantly going with the rugby too so it is very hard to put time into dating at the moment.”

“Maybe when things calm down, I’ll see but for now I am taking life as it comes.”

“I got banned from two of the apps, Hinge and Tinder. I think I got reported for being a fake page,” Jordan explained. “It is probably for the better because it is just a lot of effort.”

“You match with someone and you are talking and then the next day you have two more matches and it’s just like a constant reel.”

The Ireland rugby 7’s star also said he would love to do more reality TV, but admitted he doesn’t see himself heading into the Love Island villa any time soon.

He said: “I mean Love Island would be great for the profile and everything, but, for me, the 24/7 exposure would be a lot and people have had to deal with mental health issues afterwards, so I don’t know if it would be good or not.”

“If I was confined to one space I don’t know how I would react to it. It is risky it can go well or it can go terribly.”

“You might say one thing that’s taken out of context and you just could be bashed.”