Irish rugby star Joey Carbery announces his engagement to girlfriend Robyn Flanagan

Joey Carbery has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Robyn Flanagan.

The Munster player popped the question to his longtime love while on a romantic trip to New York.

The New Zealand native took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet selfie with his wife-to-be, and captioned the post: “23-11-2021 🤍”

Robyn shared the same snap to her Instagram, and wrote: “The happiest girl in the world

23/11/2021 ♥️”

Greg O’Shea commented on Joey’s post: “🙌🙌🙌 incredible news. Buzzing for you two !!”

Joanna Cooper, who is dating rugby star Conor Murray, commented on Robyn’s post: “😍😍 congrats guys xx”

Joey and Robyn have been together for over six years.