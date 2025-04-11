Irish reality star Kelly Donegan marries longterm love Alex Hermann

Irish reality star Kelly Donegan has married her longterm love Alex Hermann.

The 36-year-old, who is best known for appearing on Tallafornia, legally wed her beau in an intimate ceremony in Dublin on Thursday.

Sharing the news on her Instagram Story, Kelly posted a photo of her and Alex from behind, alongside the simple caption: “Married.”

The couple are parents to a daughter named Cherry, and Kelly is currently pregnant with their second child.

After becoming husband and wife, the pair celebrated the happy occasion over dinner.

Posting a photo of a dessert plate with the word “Congratulations” on it, she captioned the post: “The wildest, busiest, chaotic, most fun day.”

Kelly and Alex announced their engagement back in 2022, after he popped the question in New York’s Central Park.

At the time, the TV personality wrote on Instagram: “We’re getting married !”

“We have been through so much together as a couple & as individuals; and grown into such a beautiful team. The yin to my yang, the spicy to my icy, the moon to my sun.”

“I couldn’t imagine my life without my best friend. I love you Mr Hermann, an easy yes !! Lets design this marriage thing 100% our way ..”

“The cutest engagement ever BTW !!!! After a romantic day of picnicking, sipping rosé & renting boats on Central Park lake. He picked the cutest tree with grey squirrels & American robins jumping around us, he was literally shaking like mad.”

“To top it all off the most beautiful @chupi engagement ring EVERRRRRRRRRRRRR. 100000% me. He did good !” she added.