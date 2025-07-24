Irish reality star Kelly Donegan announces the birth of her second child with husband Alex Hermann

Irish reality star Kelly Donegan has announced the birth of her second child with husband Alex Hermann.

The 36-year-old, who is best known for appearing on Tallafornia, shared the news on Instagram with a sweet carousel of her partner and their newborn.

Sharing the news, she wrote: “Wasn’t expecting you to arrive so fast, but you were clearly determined to make an entrance. You burst into our lives and split our already full hearts right open.”

“I never pictured myself with kids — and now I can’t imagine life without them. I feel so lucky to have been the ship that brought you into the world. Everyone keeps saying this little boy is going to be my healing… and honestly, I believe it.”

“Massive love to the staff at The Coombe. I put my trust in you during one of the most vulnerable moments of my life, and you made my VBAC happen — 3.5 hours, I still can’t believe it. I couldn’t speak more highly of the care and motivation I received. Welcome to the madness, Jesse 💛”

The news comes just months after she married her long-term love, Alex Hermann.

The pair got legally married in an intimate ceremony in Dublin in April.

After becoming husband and wife, the pair celebrated the happy occasion over dinner.

Posting a photo of a dessert plate with the word “Congratulations” on it, she captioned the post: “The wildest, busiest, chaotic, most fun day.”

Kelly and Alex announced their engagement back in 2022, after he popped the question in New York’s Central Park.

At the time, the TV personality wrote on Instagram: “We’re getting married !”

“We have been through so much together as a couple & as individuals; and grown into such a beautiful team. The yin to my yang, the spicy to my icy, the moon to my sun.”

“I couldn’t imagine my life without my best friend. I love you Mr Hermann, an easy yes !! Lets design this marriage thing 100% our way ..”

“The cutest engagement ever BTW !!!! After a romantic day of picnicking, sipping rosé & renting boats on Central Park lake. He picked the cutest tree with grey squirrels & American robins jumping around us, he was literally shaking like mad.”

“To top it all off the most beautiful @chupi engagement ring EVERRRRRRRRRRRRR. 100000% me. He did good !” she added.