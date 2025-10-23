Irish radio presenter opens up about ‘wobbly moment’ ahead of welcoming second child

Bláthnaid Treacy has shared a candid update on her pregnancy.

The RTÉ 2FM presenter is expecting her second child with her husband Charlie Moon. The couple are already parents to their two-year-old daughter Nancy.

As she approaches her due date, Bláthnaid has now opened up about her worries ahead of giving birth.

The expectant mum recently took to Instagram to share a selection of black-and-white photos of her blossoming bump.

In the caption of her snaps, Bláthnaid went on to confess that she has been feeling “wobbly” about her labour.

“I had a bit of a wobbly moment today thinking about what’s ahead, and then I thought, wow look at what the female body can do,” the TV host gushed.

“I’m tapping into that mystical magical feminine energy as I approach the finish line and thinking of all the women who have done this before, including myself!” Bláthnaid exclaimed.

“It’s insane, I’ve two hearts inside me right now. I’m so full of gratitude, anticipation and of baby,” she added.

Following her honest update, many of Bláthnaid’s followers have since been expressing their well-wishes.

“You look amazing, you got this,” one fan commented.

“Best of luck Bla! Nancy will make a great big sister!” another replied.

“Wishing you all the very best for a happy and healthy delivery,” a third follower added.

On May 9, Bláthnaid and Charlie announced that they are expecting their second child together.

At the time, the proud mum took to Instagram to share a video of the family-of-three enjoying a holiday in Sicily. The sweet clip showcases Bláthnaid in a blue gown, as she steps back from the camera to reveal her baby bump.

“One last postcard from Sicily….” Bláthnaid teased in her caption.

“@cha_moon_e and I are over the moon to share our wonderful news. Feeling incredibly grateful and just so happy xxx,” she added.

Bláthnaid has since gone on maternity leave from her role at RTÉ 2FM, with presenter Katja Mia filling in for her in the weekend mornings slot.