Irish presenter Fionnuala Jay shares sweet interaction with Pedro Pascal

Irish presenter Fionnuala Jay shared a very sweet interaction with Pedro Pascal as she interviewed him and co-star Vanessa Kirby for their The Fantastic Four: First Steps film.

The Last of Us star was quick to compliment reporter Fionnuala Jay on her gorgeous nails while discussing his new film, The Six O’Clock Show, throughout the week.

Pedro and Vanessa’s visit to the Virgin Media Show coincided with the new film’s Friday, July 25th, theatrical debut.

In a clip posted to The Six O’Clock Show, Pedro says to Fionnuala: “I shook your hand — beautiful nails, by the way.”

“Can we get these for the interview? Yes. They were for you guys,” the presenter replied.

Vanessa reiterated the compliment, saying: “Wow, and I don’t underestimate how long that takes.”



Shocked and pleasantly surprised, Fionnuala replied: “They took awhile, but you noticed them! So I’ve won!”

Pedro added: “They are 10/10.”

On their social media, the programme wrote: “These nails took a while to do… BUT you noticed them so” 🤷

“If Pedro gives you the stamp of approval, we’d sit through ANY nail appointment 💅”

Following the endearing exchange, social media users expressed their jealousy of Fionnuala in the comments section.

One wrote: “Pedro loves a good manicure,” as another wrote: “Life goals completed. Where to from here?”

A third commented: “I am so jealous!!”

Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby play Reed Richards and Sue Storm, respectively, in the most recent Marvel film, Fantastic Four.