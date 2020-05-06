He said his parents would be shocked to know raunchy sex scenes were filmed in their home

Irish politician reveals he grew up in Marianne’s house from Normal People

Irish politician Shane Ross has revealed that Marianne’s house from Normal People is actually his childhood home.

The Transport Minister has confirmed that he grew up in the home, which is locked in Enniskerry.

The series has received worldwide acclaim, but closer to home some viewers found the sex scenes too graphic and “like a porno”, even calling into Joe Duffy’s Liveline to air their grievances.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Shane joked that his parents would be shocked at the controversial sex scenes filmed at the house.

“I think my parents would be absolutely mortified by what’s going on in their house, which was a haven of morality,” he told the publication.

Shane admitted said that he hasn’t watched any of the series just yet but expects to feel “sentimental” when he does.

Knockmore House was sold in March 2019 after Shane’s parents Ruth Isabel and John Ross owned it for more than 50 years.

The property reportedly sold for €1.6million.

It comes after we revealed Marianne’s Italian summer villa is available to rent on AirBnB.

