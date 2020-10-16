Irish people express concern for Fungie – after famous dolphin is reported missing

Irish people have expressed their concern for Fungie, after the famous dolphin was reported missing this week.

On Thursday, a Facebook page called Fungi Forever claimed the dolphin has been missing for two days.

Fungi has lived in Dingle Bay in Co. Kerry for over 37 years, and has been entertaining locals and tourists for decades.

After the Facebook post started circulating online, many expressed their concerns for Fungie on social media.

Concerns growing that Fungie the famous Dingle Dolphin is missing. He hasn’t been seen for two days, leading to speculation that he may have left or died. Boats have been searching but no luck so far. Hope is he is just hiding. Photo: Jeannine Masset pic.twitter.com/TbYF84elsA — Seán Mac an tSíthigh (@Buailtin) October 15, 2020

Fungi is missing, presumed dead. Wake me up next year 😭😤🥺 — Sinéad (@SineadMor) October 16, 2020

2020 has already been such a bad year and now fungi the dolphin is missing, ffs😢 — Efa (@_ItsAoife) October 16, 2020

Thankfully, a fisherman has since revealed he spotted Fungie in Dingle Bay yesterday.

Paul Hand said: “I am one thousand percent certain it was Fungie. I’ve been looking at him for the last 40 years. It was definitely him. He swam alongside my boat for a spell as I headed out in to the bay.”

“There’s a share of other bottlenose dolphins out in the bay at the moment because the place is full of sprat. I saw at least five or six of them out there yesterday.”

“There’s a lot of feeding going on and what’s happening is Fungie’s is following the fishing boats out in to the bay and is deciding to stay feeding with the other dolphins. He is enjoying the company.”