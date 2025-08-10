Ad
Irish Paralympian Ellen Keane ‘lined up for big TV gig’ following retirement from sport

Ellen Keane pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards at the Royal Marine Hotel , Dunlaoghaire, Dublin.
Sophie Byrne
Irish Paralympian Ellen Keane has reportedly been “lined up for a big TV gig” following her retirement from sport.

When the gold medallist swimmer competed in the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games, she became the youngest athlete in Ireland’s history.

Since then, she has continued to compete at the highest level, taking home gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Ellen Keane at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

In 2024, she announced her retirement, saying at the time: “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard. A night of smiling, a night of love & friendship, a night of being incredibly proud to be Irish.”

A show insider has since revealed to The Irish Mirror that Ellen has reportedly signed up to be a coach on the 13th series of Ireland’s Fittest Family.

She will join the likes of Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary, Donncha O’Callaghan and Sonia O’Sullivan when Ireland’s Fittest Family returns to screens.

Ireland’s Fittest Family

The report comes afrer Anna teased a major shakeup to the series, telling the RTE Guide: “Oh, wait until people find out what’s happening in Ireland’s Fittest Family!”

“No, I’m not going to be the person to let the cat out of the bag because I’ll absolutely be taken down by the production team.”

“But what I will say is never before has what is about to happen, happened on the show.”

Instagram @irelandsfittestfamily

“Let me tell you, as a coach, I was more shocked than anybody,” Anna confessed.

“There are big changes, big twists, you’re going to see a changed format, new locations. Oh my God! It’s going to completely shake things up.”

The date for the series has not yet been announced.
