Irish Olympians Kelly McGrory and Thomas Barr announce their engagement

Irish Olympians Kelly McGrory and Thomas Barr have announced their engagement on social media.

The sprinters, who both compete in the 400m hurdles and 400m sprint, got engaged during a romantic getaway to the Greek island of Corfu.

The couple shared beautiful photos to celebrate the occasion, with Kelly showing off her striking vintage-style engagement ring.

Kelly posted a heartfelt message alongside the images: “Corfu will have a place in my heart forever. And so will you, Thomas Barr! 17.09.25. IN OUR FIANCÉ ERA WHOOOOO.”

The couple first met back in 2017 at the Intervarsities’ afterparty, a social event following the Irish university athletics championships.

Their shared passion for athletics quickly brought them together.

They both represented Ireland at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with Thomas competing in the mixed 4x400m relay and Kelly making her Olympic debut in the women’s 4x400m relay.

Earlier this year, the 33-year-old announced his retirement from the sport, reflecting on his career by saying he has “cherished every moment” of his award-winning journey.

Kelly paid tribute to Thomas following his retirement, announcing, “I’m so proud of everything you have achieved and so grateful I got to be part of this journey with you!

“You’ve left your mark not only as an incredible athlete but also as an incredible person!”