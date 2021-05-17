Irish model Thalia Heffernan announces she’s moving to New York

"If I don’t do it, I’ll never know, and I don’t know if I could live with myself..."

Irish model Thalia Heffernan has announced she’s moving to New York.

The Dublin native planned on moving to the Big Apple last year, after meeting with scouts from top modelling agency IMG – whose clients include Gigi Hadid and Kate Moss.

After the coronavirus pandemic halted her plans, the 25-year-old decided it was time to step out of her comfort zone and make the move, leaving behind her boyfriend Ryan McShane.

She told the Irish Independent’s Life Magazine: “I think lockdown is funny, because it brings you together in a way that no other environment would.”

“So that also brings a whole new set of fears; going to New York is like my limbs are going to be left here, while my body goes away. But I have to. Because I do want to.”

“That’s where the two sides really begin to fight with each other. I love comfort, but I also loathe it. I need to get out of that comfort zone.”

“If I don’t do it, I’ll never know, and I don’t know if I could live with myself,” Thalia admitted.

After meeting with model scouts in NYC, Thalia received an email that said: “We haven’t had an Irish girl who could be a supermodel, but this might be it.”

“When I got that email from IMG, I felt that excitement I had felt when I was 15.”

In the same interview, Thalia opened up about her battle with depression and her issues with food.

“For me, depression is kind of like a virus that I live with. I can have no experience of it for months on end, and then it’ll hit me for absolutely no reason,” she explained.

“Living with that, it’s scary, because you don’t know when the next time is going to come. But at the minute, I’m doing much better.”

