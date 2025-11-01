Irish model Shauna Lindsay reveals she has suffered a stroke amid a ‘series of unfortunate events’

Shauna Lindsay has revealed that she recently suffered a stroke.

The Irish influencer has shared a lengthy video update about her life, in which she detailed that she has been going through “a series of unfortunate events”.

In the video, the 30-year-old stated that she needs to “talk about what the f**k is going on with me,” noting: “Everything has obviously come to a head, because what happened was I had a stroke.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐔𝐍𝐀 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐒𝐀𝐘 (@shaunalindsay)



Shauna began by sharing that she went through “the most traumatic breakup” of her life at the beginning of this summer, adding: “It’s just been so much and that’s an ongoing thing.”

The social media star then went on to confirm that her mum has been diagnosed with cancer.

“Finding that out has obviously been so f***ing tough, but she’s f***ing hard as nails. I’m trying not to worry. She’s actually just out of her surgery,” she explained, before going on to recall her own health woes.

“I woke up on Monday morning and went to boxing. In class, I was doing combos with one of the coaches, and they call out two punches, so I threw the two punches, and automatically on impact, my whole arm went completely numb,” Shauna reflected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐔𝐍𝐀 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐒𝐀𝐘 (@shaunalindsay)



“It literally felt like my arm was hanging off my body. I literally picked it up like, ‘What the f**k?’ so I went to the bathroom, I’m on the floor in the bathroom and by this time, the feeling is coming back in my arm,” she detailed.

“I was trying to get [my friend’s] attention and I was trying to tell her, ‘Get my phone’, but I honestly could’ve said, ‘Get my microwave’. The words were not wording,” she confessed, sharing: “I just knew I wasn’t okay. I couldn’t verbally say anything, so I had to text on my phone and show her, ‘Not okay. Ambulance.’”

Shauna continued: “By the time I actually got into the hospital, I had made a full recovery and that’s creepy in itself. The human body genuinely freaks me out so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐔𝐍𝐀 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐒𝐀𝐘 (@shaunalindsay)



Admitting that she feels “so lucky that [she is] okay”, Shauna then opened up about her additional diagnosis.

“They had to do loads of tests to figure out why this happened to me. So, they do this test […] where if bubbles come up, you might have a PFO [Patent Foramen Ovale], which is a hole in your heart, and lo and behold, your girl has a hole in her heart, so that’s just great.

“I feel lucky that I know about it. I’m obviously a high risk person, so I need to get that hole in the heart closed up, which is scary,” she stated.

Shauna concluded her update by revealing that she is now home after spending eight days in hospital, adding: “I’m on meds, but it’s just nuts. My operation is next month at the start of December, so hopefully that goes smooth.”