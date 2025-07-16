Irish model Mary Lee Lally welcomes third child with former GAA star husband Greg Lally

Irish model Mary Lee Lally has welcomed her third child with her former GAA star husband Greg Lally.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, are already parents to sons Dylan, 7, and Dean, 5.

Sharing the news on her Instagram Stories, Mary posted a sweet photo of Greg holding their newborn baby in hospital, alongside the caption: “14/07/25 💞🥹.”

Mary hasn’t confirmed the sex or name of their new baby, but the pink emoji suggests they may have welcomed a little girl.

The Clare native is signed with Mandy Maher’s Catwalk model agency, and won the award for Model of the Year at The Gossies 2025.

Meanwhile, Greg previously played hurling for Galway, and now works in sales at an Audi garage in Galway.

The pair built their own home in his hometown of Gort, where they live with their now three children.

Mary and Greg announced their engagement in April 2021, after he popped the question in their “favourite place ever”.

The model wrote on Instagram at the time: “It’s always a yes with you @greglally6. You’ve made me the happiest girl in the world.

“It all happened in our favourite place ever, Coole Park, with our two boys, which made it even more special that they were there to witness it.”

“Although I’m not sure what Greg’s highlight of the weekend the engagement or Liverpool winning yesterday,” she joked.

The following year, the couple tied the knot in Mary’s hometown of Boston in North Clare.

They hosted their wedding reception at the five-star Glenlo Abbey in Galway, which attracted a host of familiar faces from the GAA and modelling world.