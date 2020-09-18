Irish model Lynn Kelly shows off her stunning ring as she announces engagement

The former Miss Universe Ireland is engaged to her longtime love Robert Barr

Irish model Lynn Kelly shows off her stunning ring as she announces...

Lynn Kelly has shown off her stunning ring as she announced that she was engaged.

The Irish model took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share the exciting news, after her boyfriend of 15 years Robert Barr proposed while celebrating the couple’s anniversary.

Showing off her gorgeous ring, Lynn wrote: “I said Yes”.

Thanking her 47.2k followers for their “lovely messages”, Lynn said: “Needless to say I am on cloud nine.

“Trying my very best to get back to you all, it may take me a day or two.

“@robert_barr you have made all my dreams come true,” she added.

Robert proposed while on a trip to Greece, which is on Ireland’s Green List for travel until Monday.

Lynn won the award for Best Model at The Gossies 2020, and was crowned Miss Universe Ireland back in 2008.

