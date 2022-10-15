Irish model Kerri-Nicole Blanc finally jets off on honeymoon after husband’s health scare

Irish model Kerri-Nicole Blanc has finally jetted off on honeymoon, after her husband Keith Malone’s recent health scare.

The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends in a stunning ceremony in Rome on August 9.

Keith took ill whilst in Italy, and the pair took an emergency flight home to take him to hospital.

The newly weds had to cancel their honeymoon as a result, but have since rescheduled and flew out this morning.

Kerri took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of Keith in the airport, and also reshared a snap of her boarding the plane.

While she didn’t reveal her honeymoon destination, she did hint that she was flying to New York and Mexico with a series of emojis.