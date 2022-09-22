Irish model Kelly Horrigan announces the birth of her first child

Irish model Kelly Horrigan has announced the birth of her first child.
The Kildare native has welcomed a baby boy with her longterm boyfriend Steve Moore.
Sharing the news on Instagram, the new mum posted a black-and-white snap of her cradling their newborn baby in hospital.
View this post on Instagram
Kelly captioned the post: “He’s here 🤍 the absolute best day of our lives. I couldn’t love you any more 🥹.”
A host of well-known faces congratulated Kelly in the comment section, including influencer Rosie Connolly who wrote: “Ahhh huge congratulations 🥰🥰🥰.”
Lisa Jordan also commented: “Oh my goodness 😍😍 I am thrilled for you xxxxxx
Kelly announced her pregnancy back in April, by sharing a snap of her showing off her growing baby bump.
View this post on Instagram
She wrote on Instagram at the time: “Four months growing our little love 👶🏻🤍 we can’t wait to meet you 🥺.”
Kelly rarely shares photos with her partner Steve online, but the model recently revealed they’ve been together for nine years.
The Kildare native has made a name for herself in the modelling industry over the past few years, and has fronted campaigns for huge brands like Charlotte Tilbury.