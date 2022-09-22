Irish model Kelly Horrigan announces the birth of her first child

Irish model Kelly Horrigan has announced the birth of her first child.

The Kildare native has welcomed a baby boy with her longterm boyfriend Steve Moore.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the new mum posted a black-and-white snap of her cradling their newborn baby in hospital.

Kelly captioned the post: “He’s here 🤍 the absolute best day of our lives. I couldn’t love you any more 🥹.”

A host of well-known faces congratulated Kelly in the comment section, including influencer Rosie Connolly who wrote: “Ahhh huge congratulations 🥰🥰🥰.”

Lisa Jordan also commented: “Oh my goodness 😍😍 I am thrilled for you xxxxxx

Kelly announced her pregnancy back in April, by sharing a snap of her showing off her growing baby bump.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “Four months growing our little love 👶🏻🤍 we can’t wait to meet you 🥺.”

Kelly rarely shares photos with her partner Steve online, but the model recently revealed they’ve been together for nine years.

The Kildare native has made a name for herself in the modelling industry over the past few years, and has fronted campaigns for huge brands like Charlotte Tilbury.