Irish model Jessica Borza and partner Owen tie the knot in lavish second ceremony

Jessica Borza and her husband Owen
Irish model Jessica Borza and her partner, Owen, have tied the knot in a lavish second ceremony.

The pair, who got married for the first time in a registry ceremony in January, shared some gorgeous snaps on social media.

Sharing the pics, Jessica wrote: “Finally here the day I said I do @mathuna ❤️❤️”

The pair first tied earlier this year, in January, surrounded by close family and friends.

Sharing a gorgeous compilation of photographs from the day, the pair’s close family and friends could be seen supporting the couple.

The Irish model captioned the post: “We celebrated our registry wedding with our family can’t wait for August to celebrate with all our family and friends ❤️ Owen.”

The pair have been together for over a decade, with them celebrating their tenth anniversary in 2022.

Sharing a tribute to her now husband, Jessica wrote: “Happy 10th year anniversary Owen (fiancé) 🥰, what a rollercoaster it’s been , but wouldn’t of choose anyone else , thank you for everything you for for me and the girls , we would be lost without you love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

The pair shared two daughters, Alannah and Aurora.

