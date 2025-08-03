Irish model Jessica Borza and partner Owen tie the knot in lavish second ceremony

Irish model Jessica Borza and her partner, Owen, have tied the knot in a lavish second ceremony.

The pair, who got married for the first time in a registry ceremony in January, shared some gorgeous snaps on social media.

Sharing the pics, Jessica wrote: “Finally here the day I said I do @mathuna ❤️❤️”

The pair first tied earlier this year, in January, surrounded by close family and friends.

Sharing a gorgeous compilation of photographs from the day, the pair’s close family and friends could be seen supporting the couple.

The Irish model captioned the post: “We celebrated our registry wedding with our family can’t wait for August to celebrate with all our family and friends ❤️ Owen.”

The pair have been together for over a decade, with them celebrating their tenth anniversary in 2022.

Sharing a tribute to her now husband, Jessica wrote: “Happy 10th year anniversary Owen (fiancé) 🥰, what a rollercoaster it’s been , but wouldn’t of choose anyone else , thank you for everything you for for me and the girls , we would be lost without you love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

The pair shared two daughters, Alannah and Aurora.