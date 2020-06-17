Irish Instagram star Rachel Gorry posts heartbreaking tribute to late husband to mark wedding anniversary

Irish Instagram star Rachel Gorry has shared an emotional tribute to her late husband Daniel, to mark what would have been their eighth wedding anniversary.

The father-of-three sadly lost his battle with cancer on April 1, at the age of 29.

Taking to Instagram, Rachel shared a sweet photo collage of the couple on their wedding day, alongside an emotional message.

She wrote: “8 years married tomorrow I’m writing this today as I’m not sure if I will have the strength to do it tomorrow.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Gorry (@rachelgorryhomedecor) on Jun 17, 2020 at 4:48am PDT

“I feel so grateful that you have been in my life such a long time but I also feel so much pain that you were taken away from us so soon.”

“I want to say so much to you but I feel I have no words because no words can describe the love I have for you and the happiness you have brought me and girls.”

“I want to thank the 12 year [old] for knocking on my door and asking me to come out to play,” she continued.

“The 16 year old for asking me to be his girlfriend. The 20 year old for making me a mammy. The 21 year old who made me a wife. The 22-year-old who made us home owners. The 24 and 26 year old who made me a mammy again.”

Rachel praised Daniel for his strength and courage during such a difficult time in his life.

“The 28 year old who showed me that even when our whole world came crashing down that he could make me feel loved and safe I was in awe of your strength,” she wrote.

“The 29 year old who loved me with every bone of his body and even in his final moments he made sure I knew just how much he loved me.”

“Happy anniversary I love you I will always love you my angel my star in the sky ❤ xx”

Rachel started her interiors page on Instagram back in January, and her following increased as she started documenting Daniel’s battle with Stage 4 cancer.

The mum-of-three admitted her husband had encouraged her to start the page, so she would have something to focus on while his condition deteriorated.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan talks to Limerick influencer Lucy Fitz.

The influencer reveals why she took a break form social media, giving up alcohol and THAT viral Leaving Cert video: