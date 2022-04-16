Irish influencers Ellie Kelly and Conor Ryan confirm they’re back together

Irish influencers Ellie Kelly and Conor Ryan have confirmed they’re back together, following weeks of speculation.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Conor posted a loved-up snap with Ellie at the launch of his new The Buddy Cup location in Bray.

He captioned the post: “Reunited.. finally! 💣🖤.”

The pair recently sparked speculation they were back together, after eagle-eyed followers spotted Ellie’s nails in Conor’s Instagram Stories.

The couple, who have been dating on-and-off since they were teenagers, shocked their followers when they split towards the end of last year.

At the time, Dublin makeup artist Ellie admitted being in the public eye damaged their relationship.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, she said: “I think it (social media) ruined some of my relationship, there’s no doubt about that.”

“We did it ourselves, but people just felt so entitled at one stage of my life.”

The Hold My Drink podcast host explained that some of her followers believed they should know what was going on in their relationship because they shared some of it on social media.

She said: “At one stage of my life I was going through a bad patch in my relationship and I was getting messages from people saying ‘tell me what happened’ and I’d say no because it’s not their business, but they’d say ‘well, you brought us this far along your journey’.

“Also, to see people publicly speak about your relationship as if you can’t see what they’re saying is a kick in the teeth.”

“Behind closed doors, no one knows what actually happens, they see pictures of us online and the odd story or video, that kind of thing, and that’s it.”

“There is a side of it (social media) that I think definitely ruins relationships,” Ellie added.