Irish influencer Terrie McEvoy reveals she’s launching new makeup collection

The blogger has teamed up with an Irish beauty brand

Irish influencer Terrie McEvoy has teamed up with SOSU by Suzanne Jackson to launch her own makeup collection.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Terrie told her followers they can shop the entire range from 10am on Thursday, November 5.

She wrote: “When women support women amazing things happen!! You guys guessed it!!!! My brand new makeup collection is in collaboration with the incredible @sosu_bysuzannejackson!”

“We have the most STUNNING four piece collection dropping tomorrow at 10am SHARP!!! I just know you are all going to adore this makeup collection!”

“The quality, the price and the formulas…. @sosu_bysuzannejackson we nailed it! Thank you for believing in me, for pushing me and ALWAYS supporting me @sosueme_ie Love you!!” she added.

In the comment section, Suzanne Jackson commented: “Yaaaaassss!!!! I am so happy to be working together again on an outstanding collection. You’re fantastic at what you do!”

“You work incredibly hard, an absolute grafter & a lovely lovely person. You’re also one of the hardest working girls I know. You nailed this collection, and you deserve all the success.”