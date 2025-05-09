Irish influencer spotted holidaying with Love Island star

Kasey Campion has been spotted enjoying the sun in Ayia Napa alongside a certain Love Island star, leaving her followers in disbelief.

Taking to TikTok, the influencer posted a video starting off with her poolside in a metallic blue bikini, mouthing to Love Island audio which says, “This week, a hot new bombshell enters the villa.”

The camera then spins around to reveal Reuben Collins strutting towards her who laughs while striking a few poses.

One perosn commented on the clip: “Wasn’t expecting that 😂😂”

While another added, “Matching with ur bae”, as they both wore blue swimwear.

Reuben was a contestant on Season 11 of the ITV series, and was coupled up with Grace Jackson.

The Chertsey Town F.C. defender entered the villa on Day 36 and was sent home on Day 52.

As Kasey has touched down in Cyprus with friends, this comes after she revealed that she was scammed in to paying €1000 towards a trip to Dubai before discovering that it was fake.

Last month, she took to TikTok for “Storytime” with her followers to detail the scam.

She said, “Should I be in Dubai right now? yes. Am I sitting in my car about to do a storytime about how I got scammed? Yes.”

In her first video, Kasey detailed how she was contacted by a “luxury independent travel agent,” who offered her 30% off and to help her book her holiday to Dubai.

The influencer stated she “researched him straight away,” and sent a couple of texts to other influencers who had reportedly worked with him.

After the conversation moved to WhatsApp, Kasey detailed how the messages “got a bit weird,” and “stuff a travel agent wouldn’t say to you if they were booking your holiday.”

She detailed how the “luxury independent travel agent,” offered to pay for the second half of her holiday in return for promotional content, meaning she and her friend would only have to pay €500 for their holiday, which was originally €1000.

However, the “luxury independent travel agent” changed his mind, stating he “only wanted to focus on sports people and sports packages,” but Kasey confessed they went back and forth after he changed his mind again.

The 24-year-old stated she continuously asked for confirmation of flights and accommodation, but the “luxury independent travel agent” kept promising to send it “soon.”

Kasey claimed she rang the hotel, who confirmed the hotel was “booked and paid for,” but was still holding onto hope for flight confirmation.

However, three days before she was meant to go on the trip, the “luxury independent travel agent” confessed he had not bought the flights, as he was waiting for a cheaper option for the flights, and offered to send the influencer €4000 to book it herself.

In a third video, Kasey shared that her father got involved, who reached out to the other people whom the “travel agent” claimed to have worked with, and discovered he had scammed many others.