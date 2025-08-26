Irish influencer Sophie Murray breaks down talking about dog robbery: ‘my mom was upstairs asleep’

Popular Irish influencer Sophie Murray has revealed her heartache after her mother’s dog was stolen from her home as she slept.

The Dublin star, who boasts over 411k followers on Instagram, broke down as she revealed the traumatising circumstances in which the beloved pup was taken.

Speaking to Andrea Gilligan on Newstalk’s Lunchtime Live, Sophie was forced to hold back tears as she revealed how difficult the incident had been on her family.

“We’re just terrified for her and we’re praying that we find her,” the social media star revealed.

On Sunday evening, her mother’s house in Rathcoole was broken into whilst she slept upstairs.

When she awoke, she found her 5-month-old Yorkshire Terrier, Belle, was missing.

The well known Irish personality say’s although she is thankful her mother was unharmed in the attack her mother is heartbroken over what happened to her beloved pet.

“My Mum can’t sleep thinking about the state she could be in.”

Murray thanked the public for their kindness and generosity in assisting with the search for the pup by sharing on social media.

“People have been so kind and generous to share and they really care for Mum and about getting Belle back to her.”

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Belle, you can contact An Garda Síochána.