Irish influencer Sinead O’Brien launches new inclusive swimwear range

Irish influencer Sinead O’Brien has announced the launch of her new swimwear range, ‘Vacious Swim’.

The inclusive swimwear collection is the newest addition to her brand, ‘Vacious by Sinead’, which first launched in October 2021 with a range of shapewear.

Teasing one of the pieces from her collection on Instagram, the Limerick native wrote: “I designed this keeping every curve in mind and as you can see for yourself we nailed it!”

Following the announcement, the brand took to their Instagram stories to share their followers’ reactions to the news.

One user wrote: “It’s hard for body conscious women to find something other than sportswear type swimwear, you are an inspiration Sinead.”

Another wrote: “Thank you for thinking of us big busted women when it comes to swimwear. So hard to find nice swimwear to fit us properly.”

Sinead first made strides in the world of fashion in 2012, when she won a national competition to find a new curvy model to be the Face of Tempted.

Since launching ‘Vacious by Sinead’ at the end of 2021, the brand’s official Instagram account has reached a milestone 100K followers.

The swimwear collection ranges in size from UK 8 to 28, and is due for release in mid-June.