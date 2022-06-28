Irish influencer Sinead O’Brien announces the birth of her first child

Irish influencer Sinead O’Brien has announced the birth of her first child.

The Vacious by Sinead founder took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share the first photo of her newborn son.

She captioned the post: “Meet our beautiful little boy Jacob 💙”

“We have never felt a love so strong, thanks for all your kind messages we are all doing amazing xxx,” the new mum added.

The Limerick native announced her pregnancy back in January, by sharing a sweet snap of her and her partner Simon kissing on the beach with ‘Soon To Be 3’ written in the sand.

She wrote: “We made a wish and you came true 💫 Our hearts are so full and we are so excited to share our news with all of you…my other other family 💕 We can’t wait to meet you this summer 22 🙏💗”