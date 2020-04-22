Irish influencer Rob Kenny reveals his boyfriend Shane tested positive for COVID-19

Rob's partner had been absent from his Instagram Story over the past two weeks

Irish influencer Rob Kenny has revealed his boyfriend Shane Cassidy recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion influencer explained why Shane has been absent from his social media posts lately.

“The reason is, didn’t the poor thing only go and get corona. Tested and all. 100% confirmed,” Rob told his followers.

Shane started feeling symptoms earlier this month, the day after he handed in his PhD thesis.

Speaking on Rob’s Instagram Story, Shane explained that his sense of smell went first, and he had a “dulled taste” for about three days.

“And then the temperature came,” Shane said.

“Had about three days of a temperature, and after that had sore lungs, a pain in my lungs, and a bit of a cough, the cough was never that bad to be fair. It wasn’t keeping me awake or anything.”

“But I think definitely tiredness was the biggest thing, and the sore lungs.”

When he got the temperature and pain in his lungs, Shane called his GP, was tested within 24 hours, and got the results four days later.

“It was brilliant to be fair, it was all very efficient, everyone was really lovely on the phones,” he said.

Thankfully, Shane is feeling “absolutely fine” now, but noted that he’s still feeling “pretty tired”.

Despite the fact that they live together in Stoneybatter, Rob didn’t experience any symptoms, but said he was definitely a “carrier” of the virus.

“So obviously Shane and I are quarantining together, so it’s totally mad that I never got it,” he said, before adding, “We’ve absolutely no idea how Shane got it by the way.”

“When that test came back positive I was just shook, because Shane was obviously in the depths of PhD final moments those last few weeks, so honestly you could count on one hand the amount of times he left the house, probably less!”

“Anyway, the fact that he got it is just baffling and so ironic,” he said.

