Irish influencer reveals she’s bought her first home after the ‘most stressful year’

Ellie Kelly has revealed that she has achieved a huge life goal.

The Irish influencer has announced that she has purchased a home for the very first time.

Ellie, who has bought her new property in Dublin, recently took to social media to give her fanbase a first look at her home.

The sweet photos showcase the 30-year-old sitting on her brand-new kitchen island, proudly holding up the keys to her new house and celebrating with her parents.

Ellie also included a video clip of the moment that she opened her front door for the first time, as well as glimpses of ‘New House’ cards that she has received from her loved ones.

“I DID IT… the most stressful, overwhelming but rewarding year of my life,” Ellie gushed at the beginning of her caption, before going on to express how much her home ownership means to her.

“I simply don’t have the words right now to express how grateful & blessed I feel but a new chapter is about to begin & I am pinching myself,” she exclaimed.

“I have so many people to thank who have helped me & guided me through this journey & that will come in time but for now.. I’m home,” Ellie teased further.

Following her exciting update, many of Ellie’s fellow Irish celebrities have since been forwarding her their congratulations.

“Unbelievable achievement Ellie, you go girl!!” commented TV and radio presenter Doireann Garrihy.

“SHE DID THE DAMN THING !!!! So so so proud of you always especially today,” replied TikTok creator Charleen Murphy.

“Well done! Amazing achievement,” added Tara Anderson, aka Tara MakeUp.

This is not the first major milestone that Ellie has hit this year. This summer, the TikTok star celebrated her 30th birthday in style, as her family and friends threw her a surprise party.

In August of this year, Ellie also marked her first anniversary with her new partner, Graham Sexton.

In an adorable video captured during a romantic break in Spain, Ellie wrote on Instagram at the time: “365 days of us & the rest to go … I love you.”