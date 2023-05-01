Irish influencer Niamh O’Sullivan shares stunning snaps from her engagement party

Irish influencer Niamh O’Sullivan has shared stunning snaps from her engagement party.

The social media star, who got engaged to her boyfriend David in January, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet video montage of the happy occasion.

She captioned the post: “The dream day celebrating our engagement surrounded by our nearest & dearest (minus a few! 🫶🏻) 💍✨”

“Thank you to the sun for shining, our friends & family for making such a huge effort for us,” Niamh added, before tagging all the suppliers she used for the party.

Niamh is signed to talent agency Matchstick – which was co-founded by Vogue Williams and entrepreneur Max Parker.

She announced her engagement to David via Instagram in January, writing at the time: “If I’m dreaming, don’t wake me up! 💍 @davidmbutler13 🤍”