Irish influencer Niamh O’Sullivan announces birth of first child with husband David Butler

Irish influencer Niamh O’Sullivan has announced the birth of her first child with husband David Butler.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Niamh shared a sweet close-up of her daughter’s hand.

Revealing her newborn’s name, she wrote: “She’s here & she’s perfect. our precious baby Isabelle 🤍”

In February, Niamh and her husband, David, announced they were expecting their first child together.

The influencer took to Instagram to share the exciting news with a sweet video sharing the special moments since finding out she was pregnant.

The post was captioned: “A dream come true ✨🐣🤍 Baby Butler coming this summer ☀️”

Announcing that she had finally tied the knot last year, the social media star shared a stunning snap of herself and her new husband against a stunning scenic backdrop.

Niamh looked nothing short of amazing in a strapless white satin gown and a sheer, long veil.

In December 2022, the couple took another huge step in their relationship and bought a house.

The couple became homeowners just weeks before David popped the question.