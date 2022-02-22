Irish influencer Niamh de Brún hits back after being called ‘slutty’

Niamh de Brún has hit back after being called “slutty”.

The Irish influencer and her husband TJ Reid are currently on their honeymoon in Dubai, and Niamh has been sharing stunning snaps from their trip with her Instagram followers.

The former Miss Kilkenny posted a photo of herself standing on a yacht at Dubai Marina Yacht Club, wearing a gorgeous PrettyLittleThing bikini, a hat from ASOS and a pair of Simmi heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niamh de Brún-Reid (@niamhdebrun)

She captioned the post: “Whatever floats your boat 🛥”

While Niamh was inundated with compliments, she also received a nasty comment from a follower, who wrote: “Slutty for a married woman.”

Sharing the message to her feed, Niamh wrote: “Thanks Shane, sitting here in my apron after reading your comment ❤️❤️❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niamh de Brún-Reid (@niamhdebrun)

Niamh and Kilkenny hurler TJ tied the knot at the lavish Adare Manor in Co. Limerick last November.

The couple were originally set to wed in December 2020, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they pushed their wedding back to February 2021.

The pair later decided to postpone their wedding until November, following another wave of Covid cases in Ireland around Christmas time.

Niamh and TJ got engaged in March 2019, when TJ proposed to Niamh in Cobh, Co. Cork – where they met almost four years prior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niamh de Brún-Reid (@niamhdebrun)