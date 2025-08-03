Irish influencer Niamh de Brún announces she’s expecting second child with husband Tj Reid

Niamh de Brún announces she’s expecting her second child with husband Tj Reid.

The Irish influencer shared the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday evening.

Alongside a sweet video of the pair with their daughter Harper, she wrote: “Pre season is well and truly underway for Harper in her new role as big sister! We feel so grateful to be growing our family 🙏🏻 #BabyReid 👶🏼🤍”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niamh de Brún-Reid (@niamhdebrun)

Well-known friends shared their congratulations for the couple in the comments, as Clémentine MacNeice wrote: “Aww Niamh huge congrats ❤️❤️,” as Sinead O Brien wrote: “❤️❤️❤️❤️”

The pair are already parents to one child, a daughter named Harper, who they welcomed in November of 2024.

Announcing the news, she shared a photo of her and TJ holding their newborn daughter, as she wrote: “A love like no other 💗 Welcome to the world Harper Mary Reid 💗 Born Sunday 20th November, 7 lbs 10 oz 💗”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niamh de Brún-Reid (@niamhdebrun)

Niamh and TJ married in a lavish ceremony at Limerick’s Adare Manor in November 2021.

The couple tied the knot a year after they had originally planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair had been due to say “I do” in December 2020, but their wedding was postponed twice.