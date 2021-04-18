Irish influencer Naomi Clarke shares sweet video of her daughters meeting her newborn baby

The fashion blogger announced the birth of her third child earlier this week

Naomi Clarke has shared a sweet video of the moment her daughters met her newborn baby.

The Irish influencer, known as ‘The Style Fairy’ on social media, announced the birth of her third child on Friday – a baby girl named Kaia Elizabeth.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the fashion blogger shared a clip of her daughters Anabelle Ivy and Luna May meeting their baby sister for the first time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomi Clarke (@the_style_fairy)

She captioned the post: “The moment Kaia met the squad 🥺💕 Pass the tissues…. If I could just bottle this moment in time I would 💫 I’ll honestly never forget this.”

“I cannot even begin to thank you for the messages of congratulations and well wishes for our little Kaia, myself and Cormac are totally overwhelmed, thank you so so so much from all of us 🙏🏼”

Naomi gave birth to her third child three weeks earlier, and shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing: “Our baby girl Kaia Elizabeth. Our miracle girl came into the world last week and we’ve been in a love bubble ever since.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomi Clarke (@the_style_fairy)

“I can’t believe she is here, she was a few weeks early but she surpassed everyone’s expectations; a fighter, just like her sisters 💪🏼”

“I’ve never felt so humbled, lucky or content in my lifetime . You’ve completed us Kaia 🙏🏼,” she added.

Watch the latest episode of the Gosscast, where the girls chat about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, big splits in Hollywood and the best TV reboots.