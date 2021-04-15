Irish influencer Naomi Clarke announces the birth of her third child

Naomi Clarke has announced the birth of her third child, a baby girl.

The popular Irish influencer, known as ‘The Style Fairy’ on social media, shared the heartwarming news on Instagram this afternoon.

Sharing a photo holding her newborn baby, Naomi wrote: “Our baby girl Kaia Elizabeth.”

“Our miracle girl came into the world last week and we’ve been in a love bubble ever since,” she continued.

“I can’t believe she is here, she was a few weeks early but she surpassed everyone’s expectations; a fighter, just like her sisters.”

“I’ve never felt so humbled, lucky or content in my lifetime . You’ve completed us Kaia,” the mother-of-three added.

The fashion blogger, who has over 147k followers, is already mum to daughters Anabelle Ivy and Luna May.

