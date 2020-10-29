Irish influencer Lisa McGowan gets emotional as she prepares to launch her own brand

The blogger is launching her own brand this Friday

Irish influencer Lisa McGowan gets emotional as she prepares to launch her...

Irish influencer Lisa McGowan has revealed she’s launching her own brand on Friday.

The blogger, otherwise known as Lisa’s Lust List, has amassed over 117k followers on Instagram, and over 213k likes on Facebook over the past few years.

Since she gained a following on social media, Lisa has landed major sponsorship deals and fronted her own workshops – and now, she’s finally ready to launch her very own brand.

Announcing the news in a post shared on Facebook, Lisa wrote: “Morning folks… I’m not going to lie, I’ve slept very little this week.. not that I’m a great sleeper anyhow but tomorrow is the day…”

“For 5 years now I’ve represented brands I loved and felt my followers would love… time for me to represent myself and my own brand…”

“One thing I always swore was I would never promote rubbish and this has never been more important to me now as this is MY brand and I want to stand proud with my head up and be confident with it.”

“I want to vomit, my stomach is in bits, I’m proud, excited, nervous and everything else mixed up with it… roll on tomorrow and I’ll tell you all about it,” she added.

After sharing the post on Facebook, Lisa got emotional on her Instagram Story, after a follower said her late brother Chris would be proud of her.

Through tears, Lisa explained: “I had to tell the girls over on Facebook first because that’s where I started my platform, and everybody’s been so loyal to me over on Facebook…”

“And I was telling them about my launch tomorrow and I read one of the comments and they said Chris would be proud of me.”

“Sure that’s after setting me off because I’m all emotional anyway. But tomorrow is the big day for me.”

All will be revealed on Lisa’s social media channels tomorrow, but she did share a sneak peek of her PR packages…

The news comes after Lisa recently won a High Court bid to identify online trolls.

At the end of August, the Tullamore native secured High Court orders requiring Facebook to provide her with information to identify anonymous persons she claimed were trolling, defaming and stalking her online.