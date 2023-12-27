Irish Influencer Lisa MacGowan opens up about winning court case that sought to identify online trolls

Lisa MacGowan has opened up about her high court case against Facebook that sought to identify the online trolls who had been stalking and defaming her.

The action against the social media giant was brought by Lisa McGowan, also known as ‘Lisa’s Lust List’.

The Irish influencer won the case back in 2020, after she claimed that she and her business were the subject of online harassment and defamatory comments by parties, through accounts on social media platforms, who she hds been unable to identify.

Speaking to Evoke.ie, the 51-year-old has said about the court case: “I wasn’t nervous at all. I kept a very low profile throughout the whole thing. I didn’t discuss it on my social media.”

“I let my legal team look after it. I didn’t go to court.”

She continued: “The IP addresses were given by Facebook and they’ve never given IP addresses before but the case was there, it was put forward by my legal team, and the IP addresses and all the people involved were given out.”

“They were attacking my business, it wasn’t personal anymore. I have a very successful business and it went through as a business expense because they were literally trying to close my business.”

“Any business owner is going to protect their business. And that was it.”

Since the case, the mother-of-one revealed that she still gets the odd message that upsets her.

She explained: “Sometimes I would get a bit upset about it. He’d say, ‘Mom, seriously? That’s not that bad. There’s a lot worse going on.’ That goes with the territory, I suppose.”

In order to sue these posters for defamation, Lisa sought orders against Facebook Ireland Ltd in order to help her identify the person or persons behind certain posts on the Facebook and Instagram platforms.

At the High Court three years ago, Justice Niamh Hyland said she was satisfied from the evidence put before the court that the Irish influencer is entitled to an order, known as a ‘Norwich Pharmacal’ order.

The order required Facebook Ireland Ltd to provide her with details the social media company had about account holders Lisa claimed were posting controversial posts about her.