Irish influencer Kelly Fitzsimons welcomes baby with husband Mark

Irish influencer Kelly Fitzsimons has welcomed a baby with her husband Mark.

The Dublin-based content creator, who is already mum to a 12-year-old daughter named Ella, shared the exciting news with her 145k Instagram followers on Wednesday.

Alongside a photo of her cradling her newborn baby, Kelly wrote: “7.2.23 💙”

Kelly and her longtine love Mark, who she got engaged to in November 2017, tied the knot last May.

The couple exchanged vows at Dublin’s City Hall, with their closest friends and family in attendance.

The bride wore a stunning white smock dress from River Island for the occasion, and gorgeous Sophia Webster shoes.

Kelly announced her pregnancy back in July last year.

She wrote: “I honestly never thought I’d get to share a post like this🥹After years of waiting, negative tests & disappointment our little miracle will finally be joining us in 2023.”

“In the middle of IVF treatment in March I made a wish underneath the fireworks at Disney, like I always do (right before running back to the room for my injections on time😂) that the next time we came back together we’d have another little bit of magic to bring with us.”

Kelly continued: “We were given a lot of magic, no embryos from our round needed, I feel like we’ve won the lotto, you couldn’t write it.”

“I’ve been suffering with severe hyperemisis the last few months hence my quietness on here as I’ve been in and out of hospital but I’m starting to feel a little more like myself again 🤞🏼”

“Also sending loads of love anyone out there waiting to become a mama, going through fertility issues or going through treatment❤️”