Irish influencer Kelly Fitzsimons marries longtime love Mark after two years of Covid delays

Irish influencer Kelly Fitzsimons has finally married her longtime love Mark, after two years of Covid delays.

The couple were originally supposed to wed in May 2020, but had to cancel their big day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram today, the mother-of-one shared the first photo of her and Mark as husband and wife.

She captioned the post: “742 days later 💖.”

The couple exchanged vows at Dublin’s City Hall, with their closest friends and family in attendance.

Kelly, who got engaged to Mark in November 2017, rescheduled their big day multiple times before they were able to tie the knot.

The social media star, who has 135k followers on Instagram, previously opened up to Goss.ie about postponing their original wedding date.

Kelly told us: “I actually postponed the wedding before the first government announcement. My dad is severely high risk and there is absolutely no way I would put him into a room full of people just for my wedding.”

“I was relieved that I could move it and all of my vendors were available and no money was being lost as that would have been a huge blow but yes, of course, I was.”

“I was smack bang in the middle of getting my skin & hair etc to be perfect for the day off and that was all literally stopped dead in its tracks.”

At the time, Kelly decided to make the most of what would have been their wedding day by hosting a mini celebration at home with her family.

The influencer wore a stunning white smock dress from River Island for the occasion, and gorgeous Sophia Webster shoes.