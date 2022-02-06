Irish influencer Keilidh Cashell has been invited to the 2022 BRIT Awards

Irish influencer Keilidh Cashell is heading to the 2022 BRIT Awards.

The popular makeup artist shared the exciting news on TikTok, and revealed her red carpet look on the night will be “glam but cool”.

She said: “The way I just woke up to an email inviting me to the BRITS!”

Keilidh shared a sneak peek of the dress she’ll be wearing to the awards show, which is by an Irish designer.

The KASH Beauty founder said: “Just had a look at the nominees and Adele’s going to be there. How does one act in the presence of Adele?”

The 2022 BRIT Awards will take place on Tuesday, February 8th from London’s O2 Arena.

The show will be broadcast on ITV and streamed on the BRIT Awards YouTube channel.

The ceremony will be hosted by Mo Gilligan this year, with Clara Amfo and Maya Jama set to host the red carpet show on ITV2. Goss.ie will be live tweeting the event, and sharing our favourite red carpet looks on the night, so make sure you’re following us on Instagram and Twitter. Adele, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Dave, Holly Humberstone, KSI, Anne-Marie, Liam Gallagher, Sam Fender and Little Simz will perform at this year’s BRITS. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, artists, nominees and all guests are required to show a negative lateral flow test before they enter the venue. Audience members will not be socially distanced, but will be asked to wear their masks when not eating or drinking, or in their seats. Check out the nominees here.