Irish influencer Kasey Campion lands her own radio show

Irish influencer Kasey Campion has officially landed her very own radio show on FM104.

The 24-year-old had previously appeared numerous times on different slots, but now has her very own between 7-10 pm.

Announcing the big news, the radio station’s official Instagram account wrote: “🚨New Show Alert 🚨⁠”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FM104 (@dublinsfm104)

⁠”Locked In with Kasey Campion kicks off tonight from 7pm on FM104⁠. From the hottest hits, what’s trending, streaming, or blowing up your FYP, Kasey’s on it. ⁠The group chat is going to be 🔥 so lock in!”

Taking to the comments, Kasey wrote: “ITS GO TIME🔥🔥👀👀”

The big news comes just months after she launched her brand new podcast “On The Kase.”

Announcing the news on Instagram, the Irish influencer wrote: “it’s finally here👀💜 On The Kase with me Kasey Campion🎙️ I’ve rambled on TikTok for long enough & somehow still have more to say.. I have wanted a podcast for as long as I can remember & it’s finally here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kasey-Leigh Campion (@kaseycampion)

“Get ready for more chaotic storytimes, unfiltered opinions & of course a lot of ranting & over sharing. You’ve been asking for a while now and it’s finally time🙏🏽 new episodes drop every Wednesday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts & YouTube if you want to see more of my face🤪”

Speaking about launching her podcast, she said: “I’ve always loved telling stories, and this podcast lets me go even deeper. Honestly, I think it’s going to feel like free therapy for me! I can’t wait to connect with my followers in a whole new way.”