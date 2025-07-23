Irish influencer Kasey Campion lands her own radio show

Irish influencer Kasey Campion has officially landed her very own radio show on FM104.
The 24-year-old had previously appeared numerous times on different slots, but now has her very own between 7-10 pm.
Announcing the big news, the radio station’s official Instagram account wrote: “🚨New Show Alert 🚨”
”Locked In with Kasey Campion kicks off tonight from 7pm on FM104. From the hottest hits, what’s trending, streaming, or blowing up your FYP, Kasey’s on it. The group chat is going to be 🔥 so lock in!”
Taking to the comments, Kasey wrote: “ITS GO TIME🔥🔥👀👀”
The big news comes just months after she launched her brand new podcast “On The Kase.”
Announcing the news on Instagram, the Irish influencer wrote: “it’s finally here👀💜 On The Kase with me Kasey Campion🎙️ I’ve rambled on TikTok for long enough & somehow still have more to say.. I have wanted a podcast for as long as I can remember & it’s finally here.”
“Get ready for more chaotic storytimes, unfiltered opinions & of course a lot of ranting & over sharing. You’ve been asking for a while now and it’s finally time🙏🏽 new episodes drop every Wednesday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts & YouTube if you want to see more of my face🤪”
Speaking about launching her podcast, she said: “I’ve always loved telling stories, and this podcast lets me go even deeper. Honestly, I think it’s going to feel like free therapy for me! I can’t wait to connect with my followers in a whole new way.”