Irish influencer Kasey Campion hints at stint on RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars

Irish influencer Kasey Campion has hinted at a future stint on RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars.

The social media star has over 143k followers on TikTok, and hosts her own radio show on FM104.

While the Meath native is living out her broadcasting dream, her next big goal is TV – and she has her sights set on the glitterball trophy.

Speaking to the Irish Sun about taking part in Dancing With The Stars, she said: “When people say this [show] to me I’m always like, ‘Oh it’s in my five year plan’.

“I don’t have a five year plan. I can’t dance. But I mean if it ever knocked on my door in the future I probably would do it.

“Not that I’m a star yet! In the future I could hopefully see myself doing something like that.”

On her plans to move into the TV world, Kasey said: “I feel like the natural progression is radio – TV. Also my mum’s worked in Virgin Media for like 25 years.

“So I feel like eventually I would definitely like to go down that route. But for now I’m loving the radio.”

Kasey also spoke about dealing with online hate as an influencer and radio star.

“I suppose it is part of the job,” she said. “You wouldn’t get it in every job. Like I always say, if you worked at like a cafe you might get the odd rude customer but you’re not gonna get people throwing abuse at you personally, how you look and how you act.”

“I tend to block everything – 99% of stuff. I used to respond to everything but it’s just taking too much of my time.

“Like Taylor Swift said something recently. She was like, ‘Act like your energy is valuable, like it costs something’.

“I was like ‘Why would I give my energy to these at the end of the day?’. So I block 99% of it.”

Kasey “hard launched” her relationship with her new boyfriend earlier this year, who she jokingly refers to as “Uncle Pat”.

When asked if she was worried about sharing her boyfriend online, she confessed: “Yeah I was because my followers range in age but a lot of them are young and they get very invested.

“Obviously you never know what’s going to happen. And I’m afraid like something could potentially happen and I’d be afraid I’d get a message from random people saying stuff.

“But no everything’s been fine thank god.”

“No rodents, all green flags… so far anyways,” she joked.