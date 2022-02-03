Irish influencer Joanne Larby announces the birth of her first child

Irish influencer Joanne Larby has announced the birth of her first child.

The Dublin native, who got engaged to her longtime love Adam on Christmas Day, took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a sweet snap of her newborn son.

She captioned the post: “3•2•22 🤍 Last night at 12.05am we welcomed the most beautiful little boy earthside.”

“Words cannot describe the feelings I’ve been experiencing since – it was truly the most intense, challenging, life changing marathon from start to finish, but boy were you worth the wait. I wish I had the words for this level of love 😭”, Joanne added.

Adam proposed to Joanne on the beach on Christmas Day, as the pair went for a sea swim near their home in West Cork. Sharing a photo of her stunning engagement ring, Joanne wrote: “It was always YES 💍 And not even my puffy pregnancy fingers can stop this being the best day of my life 😭.” She also posted a video of the sweet moment Adam proposed on the beach. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐉𝐎𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐄 𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐘 (@joannelarby)