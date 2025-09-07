Irish influencer Joanne Larby announces she’s expecting third child

Irish influencer Joanne Larby has announced she’s expecting her third child.

The mum-of-two already shares a son named River and a daughter named Amélie with her fiancé Adam.

Announcing the sweet news, the influencer wrote: “Let’s do this again, shall we 👶🏻”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanne Larby (@joannelarby)

“Because a baby and a toddler wasn’t enough of an adventure, I can’t believe we’ll be blessed with 3 under 4…The wild ride continues, and I couldn’t feel more grateful to finally share our happy news 🩶”

Last October, Joanne announced she had given birth to her second child.

Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, Joanne posted a sweet pic of her newborn on her chest.

She captioned the post: “Hello world 👼🏼”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanne Larby (@joannelarby)

Joanne welcomed her first child, River, in February 2022.

Sharing the news on Instagram at the time, she wrote: “3•2•22 🤍 Last night at 12.05am we welcomed the most beautiful little boy earthside.”

“Words cannot describe the feelings I’ve been experiencing since – it was truly the most intense, challenging, life-changing marathon from start to finish, but boy, were you worth the wait. I wish I had the words for this level of love 😭.”

Joanne got engaged to her long-term beau, Adam, on Christmas Day in 2021, when he proposed on the beach near their home in West Cork.